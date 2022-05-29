Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced in the weekly cabinet meeting that 288 Assam Movement victims and 57 women will receive one time assistance of Rs 2 crore on Martyrs day (December 10). Soon after the meeting, Minister Keshav Mahanta conducted a press conference in which he detailed the cabinet's decision.

The important Cabinet Decisions are as follows:

Rs 142.5 crore has been released to be deposited in the provident fund of assam tea corporation employees.

The state government will dig 3007 ponds and name them as Amrit Sarovar at a cost of Rs 1,208 crore. The cost of construction of a pond will be Rs 24 lakh. All the ponds will be constructed and completed by January 26.

10 per cent of the compensation will be provided for rehabilitation of workers if tea garden land is acquired. The owner side has to take that money from the government to the workers.

The government will issue certificates to minorities. The certificate will be given to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. This certificate has been issued for minority identification.

Allowing an additional five percent of the area to be built as eco tourism in tea gardens. The company or owner of the garden or other than the government party may not be able to give responsibility. Tea garden youth will be able to get the establishment.

1 lakh as well will be granted to 1263 workers of Dal' Tea Garden. The chief minister will announce financial assistance for Dima Hasao which is being discussed in the cabinet today.

The ceiling has been made free to 1328 teachers under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Computer Support Scheme. Regular salary will be provided from now on.