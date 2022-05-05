Jignesh Mevani, a Gujarat MLA, has been sentenced to three months in prison after a magisterial court here convicted him and nine others in a five-year-old case of holding an 'Azadi march' without authorization.

Under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate J A Parmar found Mevani and nine people guilty of being part of an unlawful assembly, including NCP functionary Reshma Patel and several members of Mevani's Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch.

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In July 2017, the Mehsana 'A' division police filed a FIR under IPC section 143 against Mevani and others for conducting an unauthorised 'Azadi march' from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha district.

Reshma Patel, a supporter of Patidar reservation at the time, was not a member of any political party at the time of the march. One of the 12 defendants identified in the FIR has died, while the other is still at large.