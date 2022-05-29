At least 30 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers from Cachar district have written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to express their opposition to BJP MLA Kaushik Rai.

The civil officials accuse the BJP legislator from Lakhipur of misbehaving, insulting, and threatening them while monitoring the flood situation in the Sonai revenue circle, according to the memorandum.

According to ANI, the BJP MLA said during his visit to the relief camps that Sonai Block Development Officer should be beaten up in the same way that he was beaten up in the block office by various party supporters on March 10.

The police further said that the panchayat representatives advised punishing the circle officer for not distributing relief supplies and used unparliamentary language against the government apparatus. The officers claimed that the BJP member and his supporters labelled them as opposition agents.

The officials expressed their disappointment and dissatisfaction with the civil service in Cachar, urging the chief minister to create a "better working environment" in which their personal dignity and self-respect are not trampled.

“That, the very same shameful day of harassment continued further, while visiting the flood prone areas of Kaptanpur and Rupaibali under the Lakhipur constituency, he (the MLA) personally attacked both the Circle Officers of the Sonai Revenue Circle as ‘Rice Chors’ (rice thieves) and quoted that their bodies shall be infested by maggots,” the officials, said, further accusing Rai of abusing the circle officer and questioning his educational credentials.

The officials expressed their disappointment and dissatisfaction with the civil service in Cachar, urging the chief minister to create a "better working environment" in which their personal dignity and self-respect are not trampled.