Rebel Shiv Sena 35 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde reached Guwahati who are taking shelter in Radisson Blu hotel. Sanjay Rathod and Yogesh Kadam has not yet arrived. With 13 independent candidates who have already shown their support to BJP and if Eknath Shinde get 40 MLA support to BJP, BJP with total number of 106 MLA's with the support of Schinde & NCP & independent candidates BJP will be able to form the government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the source, Shinde to become Dy CM but everything will get cleared once all MLA reach Guwahati. Sources also claimed the rebel MLA leader Schinde is seeking appointment from acting Maharastra Governor for Video conferencing.