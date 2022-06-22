Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with 40 MLAs of the party have reached Guwahati further shinde while speaking to media claims to carry Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva policy.

_"I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program"._

- BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, in Guwahati, Assam

Assam ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah reached Radisson Blu.

According to sources Pijush Hazarika along with three more MLA's are incharge to ensure good hospitality.

As per unconfirmed sources, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reached Radisson Blu.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went from Surat to the north-eastern hub of Guwahati early this morning , deepening Maharashtra's political crisis. Shinde's rebellion has put the Maha Vikas Aghadi government into deep trouble.

"We all are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, we have neither left Shiv Sena nor plan to leave Shiv Sena….I must remember what Balasaheb, who used to say ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hai,” Shinde said before leaving Surat.

After his arrival at Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he had the support of 40 MLAs.

Along with Shinde, three ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government too were seen.

They are Abdul Sattar and Shambhraje Desai of Shiv Sena and Bacchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party.

In Mumbai, Thackeray is expected to hold discussions with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of MVA.

Thackeray has also convened the weekly Cabinet meeting - slated at 1 pm.

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - will meet individually and then together to assess the situation.