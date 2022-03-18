Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday displayed a Rs 26,893 crore Budget for 2022-23, containing many new plans counting for 'Atmanirbhar State' for agriculture and farmers and Rs 1,000 crore 'Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana' for different development projects as the celebrations of 50-years of statehood.

The fifth yearly Budget of the BJP-led consolidation Government appears to be a deficit of Rs 569.52 crore against Rs 773.43 crore deficit of the current monetary (2021-22).

The overall Budget allotment of Rs 26,893 crore in 2022-23 is an increment of 18.34 percent over that of the current fiscal.

Tabling the Budget on the first day of the week-long Assembly session, Dev Varma, who holds the Finance and Power portfolios, said that no new tax is proposed within the Budget and the deficit would be secured by better fiscal management, tax compliance, transparency, austerity and smart tax collections.

He said that the Government has given thrust to five key divisions - education, health, tourism, information technology, agriculture and allied.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "To make large-scale investment in infrastructure, capital expenditure has been doubled to Rs 5,285 crore in the Budget estimates of 2022-23 from the Rs 2,651 crore in 2021-22. Allocations in education and health sectors have been increased by 20.66 percent and 23 percent respectively."

Reporting the increment in retirement age of 13,500 Tripura State Rifles jawans from 57 to 60 years, Dev Varma said that the monthly social pension of around four lakh destitute individuals would be improved from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 with effect from October this year, and an allocation of Rs 645 crore has been reserved within the Budget for the reason.

The Deputy Chief Minister reported six new schemes, which include Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentive, Tripura Government Health Scheme, Tripura Start-up fund, Khelo Tripura, Susto Tripura to inculcate a habit of a healthy lifestyle and to advance sporting activities, the establishment of biofloc units under Mukhyamantri Nibir Matsyachash Prakalpa and Interest Subvention for piggery activities.

Distributing Rs 50 crore in 2022-23, he said that the State Government has rolled out the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Abhiyan' giving center to social, educational, economic, and political empowerment to women in Tripura.

Beneath this mission, the State Government would give 3 percent intrigued subvention for ladies entrepreneurs and earmark 50 percent fund for women in venture capital funds being set up by the State Government.

Expressing his appreciation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the State Government has secured a World Bank Project of Rs 1,300 crore.

The project would make strides in the quality of life of tribal communities by giving access to quality education, livelihood support, and road connectivity to 4.10 lakh families.

Dev Varma also added, "This Project is our endeavor to change the confront of development in tribal areas in Tripura within the next 5 years.

Follow us on Facebook