Following the incident of man sexual harrassed of several girls on the street of Haflong, various women organisations continuously demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment against the accused. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dima Hasao called a press meet today where he announced Rs. 50000 (Fifty thousand) as award for giving information about the accused, Pondesh Sengyung, also known as Jipsing.

Earlier, it has come to light that a man had been sexually harassing girls for long time in Haflong in Dima Hasao district of Assam. The man identified as Pondesh Sengyung, popularly known as Jipsing hails from Hagjer Nagar Haflong.

As per reports, Pondesh Sengyung drives a blue Alto 800 car without a number plate.When Sengyung could see the victims, he would slow down his car and groove them before fleeing the scene.

On April 9, a girl was out on a walk near the Dima Hasao Sport Complex about 5:30 p.m. when she was assaulted in a similar manner.Because she was aware of the perpetrator’s misdeeds, she quickly recognised him and his vehicle. Later, she along with her friends filed a complaint against him in the Haflong police station regarding the matter. It has also been found that even a tourist from Dima Hasao was also assaulted.

Meanwhile, Expressing serious concern over the incidents of sexual harassment of girls several women organizations of Dima Hasao like Dimasa Mothers' Association, Dibarai Mahila Samity and Mahila Shakti Mondol have demanded the police for immediate arrest of the culprit. They also appealed to the people of Dima Hasao to be vigilant.