Angada Kanhar, a 58-year-old Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Odisha, illustrates that age is just a number by taking part in the state's ongoing matric exams. 40 years after dropping out of high school in 1978, the MLA has realised his dream of taking the class 10th exam.

Now, after four decades, he has been able to finish his schooling that had been interrupted in the middle. On Friday, April 29, the BJD MLA was seen taking the first paper of the BSE's class 10 test (Board of Secondary Education).

Kanhar and one of his buddies, a Sarpanch, went to the exam centre at Rujangi High School in Pitabari, Odisha, for the English exam. Kanhar explained that he was in class X in 1978 when he made his decision, but that he was unable to sit for matric examinations due to familial circumstances at the time.

He went on to say that in recent days, numerous people have told him that many people in their 50s and beyond are taking the board exam.