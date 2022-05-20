Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the first 5G call on Thursday using indigenously created technology on a trial network built up at IIT Madras.

The minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology, Vaishnaw tweeted, “Aatmanirbhar 5G successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. The entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India.

The minister said on a video call, “This is a realisation of PM's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G and 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India for the world. We have to win the world with this new technology stack.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 5G test bed to establish a multi-institute collaboration project coordinated by IIT Madras, with a total of eight institutes participating.