Flood Relief by ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">AAP volunteers in flood-affected parts of Assam is flagged off by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajesh Sharma from Guwahati. AAP volunteers will offer relief materials, necessary goods, and other necessities to flood victims.

“Today, Hon'ble Mr. @SanjayAzadSln Badiya also inaugurated the "Flood Relief Material Distribution and Relief to Flood Victims" programme "AAP" undertaken by Assam”, AAP Assam tweeted.

“Aam Aadmi Party workers will go to the flood-affected areas and provide relief materials to the people. Centre should give its topmost priority to the problems faced by the people of Assam. If natural calamities occur once a year that it can be sighted as a casualty. But outsiders believe that in every monsoon season, flood will hit Assam”, Singh stated while talking to the media.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to all Aam Aadmi Party local workers to assist the administration in relief and rescue operations in order to save lives.

According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 7,17,588 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 1,990 villages in 29 districts are in flood.