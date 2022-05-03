The Aam Admi Party's (AAP) ambition for expansion in the North-East gained traction today with the addition of many officer-bearers from Assam's Raijor Dal and the Congress. At an event held at the party headquarters in Delhi, Raijor Dal Working President Jitul Deka, BJP OBC Morcha in-charge Abujam Luwang, and Congress MLA Candidate Manoj Dhanowar joined AAP with their supporters. All new members were welcomed to the party by AAP National Secretary Shri Pankaj Gupta and Assam in-charge Shri Rajesh Sharma, who presented them with AAP caps and patkas.

Shri Pankaj Gupta said, “It is a matter of great pride and joy that AAP’s policies are not just being appreciated in Delhi, Punjab and the rest of North India, but throughout the whole country and especially the north east today. Be it Assam, Manipur or Tripura, AAP’s social welfare schemes and governance models are making huge waves all over the region. AAP’s commitment towards creating a change right from the grassroot levels has revolutionised Indian politics. In this vein, leaders from several political outfits of Assam are today joining the Aam Aadmi Party. These people have resolved to transform the way politics is practised in their home state and we welcome them and their decision with open arms.”

Shri Rajesh Sharma said, “I welcome all the people who have joined the AAP today. AAP has already won 3 seats in Assam, 2 in the Municipal Board and 1 in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. We came out as the principal opposition in the election, coming 2nd on 24 out of 38 seats with a 15% vote share. The people of Assam too want CM Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and development. They want the wave of change that has started in Delhi and Punjab to head towards them too. There is great interest in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura for the AAP and step by step we will conquer these lands too.”

*List of the prominent people who joined AAP with their supporters today*

Manoj Dhanowar, Congress Assam and Former MLA Candidate

Dijen Gogoi, Block President, Congress

Abujam Umpada Luwang, Former State-incharge, BJP OBC Morcha Assam, Tripura and Manipur

Jitul Deka, Working President, Raijor Dal

Dibyajyoti Sarmah, Central VP & Spokesperson, Raijor Dal

Kamal Kumar Medhi, Ex-General Secretary, Raijor Dal

Anurup Dekaraja, Convenor, Women’s Cell, Raijor Dal

Dipankar Kalita, Secretary, Raijor Dal

Binoy Deka, State Executive Member, Raijor Dal