AGARTALA: The upcoming bye-election in four assembly seats in Tripura, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha, will be an acid test for the ruling BJP. Notably, the bye-elections for Tripura's four assembly seats take place just ten months before the state's assembly elections in 2023.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the BJP is hoping for a positive outcome and is convinced that voters would "send a befitting reaction to those who forced untimely polls."

"It would have been preferable if the bye-elections could have been avoided because the assembly elections are only a few months away," Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

"The Tripura bye-elections will be an Acid test for the BJP ahead of the state's 2023 assembly elections".

The BJP named its candidates for the impending by-elections to four Tripura assembly seats on Saturday.

While Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will run for the Town Bordawali seat, Askok Sinha will run for the key Agartala seat. The BJP, on the other hand, has nominated Swapna Das Paul for the Surma (SC) seat. Malina Debnath would be the BJP's Jubarajnagar candidate.