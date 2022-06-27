The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the higher secondary (HS) results on Monday at 9 am. The results for the three streams, that is, science, arts and commerce were declared today.

The topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.

In the commerce stream, the highest marks were secured by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar who got 482 out of 500 marks.

Taking to twitter Assam CM, "Congratulates all the students who passed the HS exams. However, those who couldn't perform well shouldn't lose heart but keep trying."

In the arts stream, Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia secured the top position with 487 marks obtained out of 500.

It may be noted that a total of 1,56,107 students appeared in the arts stream of which 29,487 students secured first division, 52,944 secured second division and 47,893 got third division. The pass percentage was recorded at 83.48 per cent.

Similarly, in the commerce stream, 15,199 students sat for the exam of which 5018 secured first division, 5186 got second and 3060 were placed in the third division. The pass percentage stood at 87.27 per cent.

As many as 33,534 students appeared in the exams from the science stream of which, 20,171 secured first division, 9,833 got second division and 911 students bagged the third division. The pass percentage was recorded at 92.19 per cent.