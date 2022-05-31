Delhi: The All India Students' Association organised a Student Parliament against the National Education Policy 2020 on May 31st at Jantar Mantar. Students from all around the country and from over 25 universities joined the Student Parliament to protest FYUP, CUET, CBCS, and the ruling BJP-politics RSS's communal hatred in the country.

Manoj Jha, Dipankar Bhattacharyya, Ratan Lal, Uma Rag, Shivani Nag, Kamlanand Jha, Arvind Kumar, Apoorvanand Jitendra Meena, and other teachers, activists, and opposition leaders spoke at the event.

At the public meeting, Prof Manoj Jha, speaking on the NEP said, "people are united, its time for parties to unite and resist the anti people policies. Just like the farm laws, its time to go back to the villages."

Dipankar Bhattacharyya, CPIML General Secretary spoke about the 'unspoken' policiy within NEP saying, "the unspoken policy lies in denying Muslim women schooling in the name of Hijab while Bajrang Dal is training people to take up arms inside educational premises." Dr. Ratan Lal spoke about how Ambedkar spoke in the Constitution about the need for social equality and public education for all, "and BJP wishes to deny us this fundental right", he added. Shivani Nag, teacher at AUD said, "the curriculum that BJP is passing off as education is just a mode making students cheap labour for corporates!" Prof Apoorvanand said, "how can centre decide for the states when education is a common subject for both?" Uma Rag, professor at IPCW and Delhi Teacher's Initiative Convenor said, "the National Exlcusion Policy is a direct gateway for students to be left out of education and employment!" AISA General Secretary and Paliganj MLA Sandeep Sourav highlighted the corporate agenda of NEP saying, "the NEP can be directly traced back to the Ambani Birla report. This marketization is what corporates have wanted and Modi is giving it to them."

Student leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and other states raised a number of concerns about the NEP's implementation in their universities.