The All India Women Conference (AIWC) has apologized to the Gorkha community for a mischievous remark made by one of its members, Chandra Prabha Pandey, who said that 'Nepali/Gorkha Bhasa' is a non-Indian language and so is not allowed to act patriotically at the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event. The AIWC officials delivered an audio apology followed by a written apology after a few hours of news being published in the media and widely spread across the country.

In an apologetic letter to the Gorkha community, AIWC stated that the words of one member do not reflect the beliefs of the organization, which has over one lakh members across the country. In an audio clip provided to protesting organizations, such as the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh, who had threatened to pursue legal action, the government apologized. Mrs. Shiela Kakde, president of AIWC, remarked about the heroism of Gorkhas and the beauty of their language, saying that not only the AIWC but the entire nation admires this valiant group that has made supreme sacrifices to protect the country's sovereignty. She expressed regret for the remarks made by the person in charge of the event.

In the audio apology, Mrs. Kuljit Kaur, Secretary General, AIWC, stated that Nepali is one of India's recognized languages under the ninth schedule of the Constitution. Chandra Prabha Pandey's callous statements and irresponsible behavior were denounced in the statement.

According to the AIWC, Pandey was ordered to apologize personally in an emergency meeting of members conducted today, and the AIWC resolved to relieve her of all tasks allocated to her.

“The remarks made by the member were not authorized nor approved by the organization and it is solely her personal statement and she herself was solely responsible for the same hence AIWC condemns the remarks and apologised before the Gorkha community. Gorkha populated Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh (BGYP) students and youth wing of the national social organization of Indian Gorkhas - Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, HoD, and staffs of Department of Nepali; Sikkim University, Gangtok, MLA from Kurseong B P Bajgain, MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba and Dr. Poonam Subba, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Mahila Parisangh and few others had written to AIWC for their stand and controversial member's apology”, the statement stated.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dr. Munish Tamang, National President of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh to whom the member responsible Chandra Prabha Pandey had tagged tweet with hand written apology note said, 'We accept the apology sent to us over email in their official letterhead and hand written apology note of the member concerned. We also heard the apology voice note sent to us. Parisangh analyzed the clarifications and accepted an apology from the nine and half decade old women's organization working for women's empowerment and upliftment of society and country.'

“Now that a written apology has been furnished by Ms. Pandey and by the AIWC on their official letterhead, and AIWC President has also personally responded to BGP mails and decided to relieve Ms. Pandey the concerned member from all official responsibilities, our demands are met hence we decide to close the chapter and call off all action program related to the matter”, added Dr. Tamang who is also the President of the National Federation of New States (NFNS). He also thanked the media for carrying the racial discrimination story with priority and acknowledged the spontaneous response effectively on the matter.