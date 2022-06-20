The number of crimes against women and children is increasing in the state. On Monday, a man accused of rape was beaten up in front of the police in Chirang district. The entire incident was recorded on camera. The accused, Baharul Mondal, is alleged with rapping a woman and threatened her with a pistol. On Monday, the victim filed a police report at the Bakhugaon police station.

Baharul Mandal was hiding since the incident. But he was captured by the public from Salakati in Kokrajhar as he attempted to depart by bus later today. The accused was beaten up by some enraged young people in Dulu village while being brought by the public.

Earlier, A man was arrested from Surujnagar for allegedly raping a woman on Wednesday. The arrested person has been identified as Tenzin Dargey Kee. As per reports, the incident took place in the Downtown area.