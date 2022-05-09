On May 9, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Mankachar area of Assam to assess the situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border. At the border outpost, officials from the BSF and the State Government greeted the Home Minister. Mr. Shah, joined by BSF officials, surveyed the border situation from a specially erected observation tower. He was also spotted conversing with nearby villagers.

People at Indo-Bangladesh Border Outpost in Mankachar burst into joy as they welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Taking to the facebook account, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “ An incredible sight as people at an Indo-Bangladesh Border Outpost in Mankachar burst into joy with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai while welcoming Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji”.

In the presence of the Union Minister, border personnel from both India and Bangladesh marched in formation. Mr. Shah is expected to meet with senior BSF personnel at the Sadartilla camp to discuss infiltration, cattle smuggling, boundary fencing, and river patrolling, according to paramilitary sources.