Former state BJP president Ranjeet Das has been insulted during Amit Shah's visit at Mankachar on Monday. The minister could not go to Amit Shah even after requesting again and gain. The Border Security Force (BSF) stopped him from going to the Home Minister. The Home minister inaugurates central outlets and Factories on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Indo-Bangladesh border at Mankachar in Hatshingimari. Union minister Shah landed at Kamakhyabari helipad on Assam-Meghalaya border in Mankachar at 11am by helicopter from Guwahati. The Home Minister offered his prayer at Ma-Kamakhya Temple from Helipad and walked along the Sahapara border security post on the Indo-Bangladesh border of Mankasar to the G-1 tower near the Kalu River bridge.

The Home Minister held talks with top BSF officials at BSF camp in Mankas located in Meghalaya. Home Minister Amit Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Food, Civil Supplies and Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das along with several ministers and top officials.