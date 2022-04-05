Bharat Chandra Narah Senior Spokesperson APCC & Chairman, release an statement on Monday said that some of the senior party leader and MLA have been indulging in loose talk and alleging CASH FOR VOTE during the selection of party candidates for Rajya Sabha, bringing the party name into disrepute without getting any positive result.

He said that during his discursion about the issue with Shri Bhupen Kumar Bora the APDCL President, "I felt he highly concern about the issue and also expressed his displeasure on it . he also said such behaviour by our members and leader also amounts of party discipline and tarnishes the party image".

He further added, "I would like to request all party members and all other concerned with the issues to refrain from talking about the issues of cross voting by our members during the just concluded Rajya Sabha polls in the states to the media or to any one".