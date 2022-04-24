On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan in Arunachal to discuss opium cultivation, the start of the state university in Pasighat, and the settlement of all pending pension cases in various state government departments.

Governor Brig. (Retd) B.D. Mishra, who has advocated for an end to opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh, said that district administrations should take proper action to dissuade those involved by giving alternative cash crop cultivation in the agri-horti sector.

Earlier, Mein briefed the governor on his tour of the eastern part of the state, “with focus on opium cultivation and drug abuse.”