The constant, heavy rain in Arunachal has caused landslides and floods in every district. This morning, an RCC bridge that connects the Directorate of Sports office, Sanghay Lhaden Sports Academy school, and other colonies in the Chimpu area of Itanagar was destroyed by a strong river current this morning.

While Siang river crossing the danger level mark has intruded the town of Pasighat and small villages of Eastern Arunachal.

Several commuters and school children n were stuck on one side of the road and unable to cross the river to their homes as a result of the collapse of this bridge. . Administration are waiting for the rain to stop to make temporary wooden bamboo bridge for the citizens to cross the river.

In a conversation with India Today, Gyamar Agiam, a local resident who lives near the bridge, expressed her worry on the collapse of this crucial bridge, which serves as the lifeline for their colonies.

Agiam pleaded with the administration to repair the temporary bridge since many people live on the other side of the river, many students attend the sports school, and many students from Arunachal's interior districts come to participate in the events but are currently unable to do so because the school is on the other side of the river and this bridge was the only connectivity.

Another local woman, Tagru Rita, urged the department to help flood victims and restore the temporary bridge immediately because doing so would prevent emergency medical patients from being able to reach hospitals.

Biri Tabiak, a social worker and resident of the aforesaid colony, accused the PWD department of delaying the construction of a permanent bridge and of using inadequate materials to build a weak temporary bridge that ultimately collapsed.