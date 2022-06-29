A massive landslide occurred on the Itanagar-Hollongi route close to Chimpu around 10:30 am, Following the catastrophe, hundreds of vehicles and two-wheelers were left stranded on both sides of the main road.

The route connects Banderdewa, Naharlagun, and Itanagar, is the state capital's second major thoroughfare after NH 415.

NH 415 has also been witnessing frequent landslides and it was blocked for a few hours today.

Continuous downpour over the last few days triggered landslides and floods in several districts of the state, disrupting road connectivity. Eight people have been killed in the state since June in rain-related mishaps.

The Margherita-Changlang road in Changlang district, the Hoj-Potin road in Papum Pare, the Balemu-Bomdila road in West Kameng, and the Trans-Arunachal Highway are blocked due to landslides.

Talking exclusively to Indiatoday IAS Talo Potom urged citizens to be extra cautious while travelling to their respective districts as heavy and torrential rain is causing landslides in many places.

DC urged the citizen's of landslide prone areas to avail facilities of temporary relief shelters made by the district administration and shift their for temporary basis if they feel their houses are not safe during heavy rains.

According to DC, the capital city's soil is prone to landslides and is made more vulnerable by unauthorised earth-cutting. D.C. notified the public that he has prohibited all individual earth cutting for the last year and asked people to call the administration's helplines in case of an emergency.

Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu condoled the untimely death of the deceased and urged people to be extra cautious during this monsoon. CM announced that ex gratia will be provided to all the families of the deceased as per the norms.