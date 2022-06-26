In a major drug haul, the Naharlagun police seized cannabis (ganja) worth over Rs 50 lakhs from a house in Naharlagun, and arrested a woman, the capital police said on Saturday.

According to ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, a special team of police was formed by the capital police after receiving information about a couple's house in proving drugs in the ICR.

On Friday night, a raid was carried out in the couple's home in the Gollonallah neighbourhood of Naharlagun.

The police team found 525.97 kg of marijuana hidden in the house during the search, according to the SP.

Along with Rs 50,000 in cash, the team also found a.32 pistol. The items were taken by the police along with an SUV that was allegedly purchased with money from the drug activity, according to Chiram.

While the husband, Tadar Chada, is absconding, his wife, Tadar Kampung, has been arrested.

Kampung had been arrested by the Naharlagun police in July last year under the NDPS Act, and was out on bail.

The police said that Kampung is being evasive and uncooperative but it is suspected that she procured the cannabis from Sagalee, Mengio and Kalaktang, and stored it in a hidden godown, before selling it to retailers and wholesalers, as per reports.

Efforts are on to establish the source of the drug and to identify and arrest all the peddlers and buyers associated with Tadar Kampung and Tadar Chada, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station.