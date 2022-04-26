The satellite centre of IIM Shillong in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, inaugurated the state-of-the-art IIM Shillong Satellite Centre via an online conference on Monday, April 25.

The first-of-its-kind satellite centre is a project aimed at improving the administrative ability of state officials, as well as important policy interventions and managerial abilities.

The satellite centre in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, is notable for being the first collaboration between IIM Shillong and any northeastern state government. The relationship will turn IIM Shillong into a think tank for the Arunachal Pradesh government, engaging in areas such as health, education, and tourism.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh, IIM Shillong, and the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis had already signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the satellite centre.

The education minister stated that developing administrative officers' capacity will result in a successful government, which is the government's major goal. During the virtual programme, which was held in the presence of CM Pema Khandu, Pradhan thanked the state government and IIM Shillong on the historic occasion.

According to Pradhan, this project would eventually become a hub for learning and obtaining new skills, transforming job searchers into employment providers.