A total of 20 litres of country liquor have been destroyed in an operation aimed at busting country liquor dens. The operation was carried out by the Fancy Bazar police, who were led by Officer in Charge Priyabrat Gogoi.

The operation took place near the railway track that connects Fancy Bazar and Athgaon in Guwahati. Several liquor stores were also evicted during the operation.

Notably, the railway police have conducted several operations in the area, but the liquor dens have once again been formed illegally. It should also be mentioned that many illegal works are taking place in the area, but the police have been unable to completely control the situation, so these works will continue.

According to locals, police conduct operations in the area, but no fruitful results have been found. The police carry out evictions on a regular basis, but such incidents reoccur after 2-3 days or a week because the police take no strict action other than evicting and destroying the liquor.