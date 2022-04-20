Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has arrived in Guwahati for the key meetings and will meet Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tomorrow. The first round of border negotiations between the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is expected to take place in Guwahati on Wednesday. This comes after Assam and Meghalaya reached a landmark agreement in March to settle 50-year-old inter-state border disputes.

Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has already landed in Guwahati for the vital meeting.

Following the signing of the agreement with Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in March this year, CM Sarma had said that talks will be held with Arunachal Pradesh soon to resolve border disputes.

He had said, “The Assam-Meghalaya issue has progressed well. Now, we are trying to resolve the border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh.”