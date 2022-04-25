In Assam's Bongaigaon district, police captured another accused 'Ansarullah Bangla' terrorist on Saturday. According to sources, the culprit, Syed Ahmed (25) of Bhandara, was apprehended in Bongaigaon's Manikpur police station.

He also had bank passbooks, Aadhar cards, and books supporting jihad in his possession, according to the authorities. The police squad arrested Ahmed based on information provided by 'Ansarullah Bangla' terrorist Imran Hussain, who was detained earlier on April 18, 2022.

According to reports, the second 'Ansarullah Bangla' terrorist, Hamidul Islam, was able to flee the scene. According to reports, Hamidul is a native of Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district and works as a motorbike mechanic.

According to officials, Ansarullah Bangla, a Bangladesh-based organisation, has been aggressively functioning in West Assam to indoctrinate more youths in the Jidahi module.