On May 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the President's Colour award to Assam Police for their excellent service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

According to a senior police officer, Assam is the 10th state in the country to earn the award for its outstanding performance in combating insurgency, regulating crime, preserving law and order, and safeguarding the security of lives and property of both common and significant people.

According to Special Director General of Police (Training and Armed Police) L R Bishnoi, this is a proud time for Assam because just eight states and one Union Territory have received the distinguished honour.

The President's Colour has been presented to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, and Haryana so far, with Delhi receiving it while it was a Union Territory.

The greatest honour bestowed upon any military or police unit is the President's Colour, an unique flag, in appreciation of exemplary service done to the nation in both peace and conflict.

Assam Police has planned a variety of events to mark the anniversary, including a 'Ride of Pride rally,' in which eight state police motorbikes would ride through 27 districts to inform people about the honour.