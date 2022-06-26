Assam Cabinet has approved an innovative scheme - AROHAN to provide guidance to students and improved their skills to 8750 students of Class IX with innate talents for four years up to Class XII. These students will be selected from Govt/provincialised schools and would be continuously mentored by select persons.

Government has initiated a series of ambitious programs to improve the quality of Secondary Education segment. 'AAROHAN', is one such initiative, for the identification of talented students from the remote, rural and poor families for the mentoring and monitoring of their academic career. A web portal on 'Aarohan' has already been launched.

The strategic implement for the project include are as follows;

The Deputy commisioner will be implement as the chief mentor at district level. And selection creteria for student include Topper of class IX, from unit test / half yearly examination /Gunotav 2022.

And the duration of the pragramme start from july of the academic year till completion of 12 class.

The Nature of mentoring support includes:

Academic support (through assignments, additional academic inputs, discussion, counselling, regular assessment on additional support etc).

Financial support- Laptop, Tablets, grants for magazines, journals etc. Support in his/her field of interest in addition to academics.

Career guidance, Life skill management, develop aptitude etc

Visit to higher education Institutes like IIT, Engineering college, Medical college, Universities, Research Institutes etc, and development of an outlook for community service.

The Role Of Chief Mentor includes;

To select pool of mentors in a committee.

To notify the Mentors along with their responsibilities. To orient the Mentors.

To maintain records/ progress of individual Mentors/Mentees.

To conduct quarterly review meeting with the Mentors.

To liaise with state level and keep on updating status.

To felicitate two best Mentors on the basis of parameters on 15th August.

The selection criteria and role for mentors includes such as, mentors shall be any individual, who is a Senior Government officials- both serving and retired, Alumni of the schools.

A student studying for a post graduate degree or above at an esteemed university.

An entrepreneur with his/her own business and Professionals/ Corporate with original domicile in Assam

Mentors will be from diverse professional streams.

And the Role of mentors is to constantly motivate and counsel the mentee, to ensure that the mentee excel and complete their education smoothly. For this, Mentor will provide support to mentee on a regular basis through blended mode and will monitor. And chalk out action plan for providing need based support to the mentee, provide support mentee in pursuing areas of interest, provide career guidance, maintain continuous record of activities and progress for individual.

Additionally to report Chief Mentor on a regular basis, and coordinate/interact with school authorities, parents/guardians from time to time for sharing progress.

The governtment will also develop Portal & App to enable registration of volunteering mentors Monitoring of the programme by the Chief Mentor.

The Government may also consider distributing tablets to the selected students. Other grants like magazine allowances could also be considered.

For this scheme the Govt. has allocated for Rs. 596.00 lakh in the Budget in 2022-23 year.