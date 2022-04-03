Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sharma has arrived in Duliajan to attend the Golden Jubilee program of Assam Gas Company today.

After that, he’ll go to Matak Tea Estate in Lahoal for an Ambulance distribution program.

In the evening, he will also pay a visit to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

Keshab Mahanta, the Health Minister, and Ajanta Neog, the Finance Minister, both arrived in Dibrugarh today.