On Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, and Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports and Shipping, attended the 'Yoga Utsav' held in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The 'Yoga Utsav' was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of International Yoga Day (IDY).

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region, was among the dignitaries that attended the occasion.

With the Ministry of AYUSH's 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort on April 7, the countdown began for International Yoga Day, which has been observed every year on June 21 since 2015.

On June 21, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously celebrated the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recognised by the UN General Assembly in 2014.