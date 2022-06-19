Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Tripura on a day-long tour on Sunday to attend a series of campaigns for by-election candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an official privy to the matter said on Saturday evening.

Dr. Sarma will attend programmes in the West Tripura district of Agartala, the Dhalai district of Salema, and the North Tripura district of Uptakali during his visit to Tripura.

On Sunday morning Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, where he receives a warm welcome.

Talking to twitter Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “Humbled to receive such a rousing welcome from @BJPTripura karyakartas at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport, Agartala. Their energy and enthusiasm always inspire me.

With a hectic schedule of back-to-back political engagements, he will visit 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituency by chopper and attend a public rally at Uptakali in North Tripura district.

Secondly, he would go to Kamalpur via chopper and address a public meeting in Salema Bazar in Dhalai district.

Thirdly, a central public address will be held in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in the evening. Later, he will campaign in Agartala for Dr. Manik Saha and Dr. Ashok Sinha.