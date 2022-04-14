Police have been working hard to combat the crime in Guwahati in recent years. On Wednesday, the City joint commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta held a press conference on the subject.

Guwahati's crime rate has dropped by more than 30%, according to the joint commissioner. Police have solved every crime that has occurred in Guwahati, and the rest will be solved as well.

Police apprehended criminals in Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Delhi.

Maybe some time will be taken, but he promises to solve all of the crimes that have occurred.

In the press meet, he described how a gang of four robbed a family of cash and jewellery before fleeing on April 4. The robbery occurred in Guwahati's Chatribari neighbourhood, with the robbers carrying out the looting at knifepoint.

The robbers broke into Kiranshree Apartment around noon and proceeded to the fourth-floor apartment of a man named Gautam Saage before robbing the family at knifepoint

City Joint Commissioner informed the public that investigation into the Paltanbazar robbery case is almost complete and five robbers committed robbery and of the robber is killed in the police firing. A team of Police went to Sipajhar to recover money and jewellery.