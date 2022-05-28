Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) was reported to have paid a penalty of Rs 4,23,671 to the state forest department after receiving a ticket for improper soil cutting. The earth cutting measures 3,840 cubic metres, according to the ticket. The source was reported to be the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The ADBU received a penalty ticket from the Kamrup East Forest Division on May 26. According to some sources, university officials claimed to have cut a hill on their property, but there were no supporting paperwork to back up or corroborate their claim.

On May 7, a search operation was performed inside the ADBU campus in Tepesia by a forest official team. The team discovered earth cutting and the construction of an earthen dam of 384 square metres and stretching 350 metres from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Following these findings, it was claimed that university officials built a dam to obstruct the natural creek originating from the Wildlife Sanctuary. In connection with this activity, a FIR was also filed with the Sonapur Police Station.