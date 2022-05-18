Assam's floods have affected over four lakh people across 26 districts and nine death reported so far. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued an official statement confirming this.

According to daily flood data, 4,18, 549 people have been affected by flooding, including 8,0659 children, according to the ASDMA. Furthermore, according to ASDMA data from May 17, one person has died and one person has gone missing in Assam as a result of the floods.

As per the latest report of Flood and landslides and heavy rain released on Tuesday 2,02,385 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri. As of now twenty districts have been severely affected as a result of the incessant downpour across the state.

178 relief camps have been established across the State's various districts, with a total of 39,558 inmates residing there. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 3,353 homes have been flooded in the last 24 hours.