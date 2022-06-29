Assam flood: CM Sarma wades through water to meet people
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Assam flood: CM Sarma wades through water to meet people
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the flood-affected regions in the state. CM Sarma was seen travelling through the flood waters and meeting the people to take stock of the ground situation.
The Assam Chief Minister was seen talking with flood victims while walking through knee-deep flood waters during his visit to Bajali and other districts,
Chief Minister Sarma visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and PHC at Bhabanipur in Bajali. While meeting the locals he patiently listened to their problems and assured the locals that the administration will provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses.
Rs 9 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it, he informed.
The CM inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali and took note of the hardships faced by the people.
"We shall extend all necessary assistance to the affected people. We will also prepare a list of such people and take further actions accordingly," he tweeted.
CM Sarma also visited Kuwara at Patacharkuchi, Bajali to understand the current flood situation and damage caused by overflowing of Kaldia river along with his Cabinet colleague Ranjeet Kumar Das.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the death toll due to 2022 floods have increased to 134 as five more were reported to be dead in the last 24 hours.
22 districts in Assam continue to remain affected by the flood. The districts are, Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.
The administration is waiting for the rain to stop to make a temporary bamboo bridge for the citizens to cross the river.
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