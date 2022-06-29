Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the flood-affected regions in the state. CM Sarma was seen travelling through the flood waters and meeting the people to take stock of the ground situation.

T he Assam Chief Minister was seen talking with flood victims while walking through knee-deep flood waters during his visit to Bajali and other districts,

Chief Minister Sarma visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and PHC at Bhabanipur in Bajali. While meeting the locals he patiently listened to their problems and assured the locals that the administration will provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses.