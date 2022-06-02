According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 74858 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

The districts are Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 140 villages in 5 districts are in flood.

Infrastructure and road communication has been damaged in several districts such as Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Kamrup-Metro, Morigaon, Nagaon.

A total of 5578.77 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 4 human lives have been lost in floods in the State.