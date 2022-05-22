According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 9,07,355 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

Since the previous ten days, Assam has been experiencing catastrophic flooding and landslides. According to the CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin issued this morning, the rivers Kopili, Disang, Barak and Kushiyara are all flowing above the danger level.

Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari Two districts, Dima-Hasao and Kamrup Metro, have reported landslides in the last 24 hours.

Flood and landslide incidents have affected 81 Revenue Circles and 2,248 villages. About 6.80 lakh individuals were affected, with 74,907 of them seeking refuge in 282 relief centres. Other affected communities who are not taking action were also given relief goods. 214 humanitarian distribution centers/points operated temporarily to provide refuge in relief camps.

WRD has been assisting the NDRF, Indian Army, Civil Defence, Paramilitary Forces, and Indian Airforce. Apart from our own SDRF, district administration in safe evacuation of individuals from affected regions. ASDMA Mitra Volunteers, Fire & EMS personnel, Police forces, etc.

So far 26,236 people have been safely evacuated by the above forces/ agencies. Total cumulative 18 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides in this season. NHAI assured to restore the National Highway from Jatinga to Harangajao in Dima Hasao district within 1 week.

In view of the current flood and landslide situation in the State, Chief Secretary, Assam reviewed the flood preparedness of all the stakeholders along with ASDMA and further expedited the response & recovery services by deployment of additional resources and support system to the severely affected districts.