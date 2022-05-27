Officials said the death toll from Assam's pre-monsoon floods has risen to 30, with two more deaths reported on Thursday. They added that at least 5.61 people remain affected in the state's 12 districts, despite the flood situation improving marginally.

According to authorities of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to assess the flood-ravaged Assam districts.

Members of the IMCT would be divided into two groups to tour the affected districts in order to speed up the damage assessment process. On Friday and Saturday, one group, led by IMCT leader Ravinesh Kumar, Financial Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the Home Ministry, would travel to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts, while another will travel to Darrang, Nagaon, and Hojai districts on May 27-28.

Despite some improvement in the flood situation, at least 5,61,149 individuals, including 1,13,139 children from 956 villages, have been affected in 12 of the state's 34 districts, according to ASDMA officials. Of the 30 deaths, 25 were caused by floods, including five children, and the remaining five were caused by landslides in various districts.

According to an ASDMA statement, about 47,139 hectares of cropland remained damaged in flood-affected areas. In total, 66,836 individuals are housed in 295 relief camps, with district authorities also establishing 70 relief distribution centres around the impacted areas. Nagaon district had the biggest number of flood victims, with 3,68,188 persons, followed by 1,49,995 in Cachar and 41,036 in Morigaon.

The Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Assam Rifles, various paramilitary forces, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence, and district administrations continue to work around the clock to rescue stranded people and provide relief to those who have been left behind.

Through 20 shuttles/trips of helicopters from Guwahati, Jorhat, and Silchar, the IAF has airdropped the most needed supplies in flood-affected districts. In some spots, the water level of the Kopili river was above the danger limit.