Due to the ongoing floods in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries across the state, the Assam Forest Department has constructed around 40 highlands to provide shelter for animals.

Minister for Environment and Forests Parimal Suklabaidya revealed this on Wednesday, saying that his department is fully prepared to save animals from the ongoing floods in Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. "We have successfully completed the construction of around 40 highlands in Kaziranga and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries to deal with the current flood situations," he stated.

According to Suklabaidya, the new highlands have been scientifically designed with enough grass and fruit-bearing plants such as elephant apple and Indian gooseberry.

"These highlands have allowed us to reduce animal casualties during annual floods," said the Minister.

Suklabaidya, who is closely monitoring flood situations in National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries, said the department is fully prepared to handle the current flood situation. "Every year, whether small or large, floods hit Kaziranga. We are fully equipped to handle any situation, including food for officials and forest personnel deployed for animal rescue operations in Kaziranga," he added.

Suklabaidya revealed that a baby elephant was saved from drowning on Tuesday morning, while claiming that his department has taken a slew of initiatives to deal with the deluge in a better and more efficient manner.

Meanwhile, KNPTR Director Jatin Sharma stated that the park has 144 man-made highlands, 33 of which are large enough to house animals during floods. In addition, we constructed an 8.5-kilometer road through the Cum Highlands to provide shelter for animals during floods and for patrolling."

Sharma also stated that the KNPTR is fully prepared for any eventuality, with country boats and speed boats on standby for animal rescue. He added, "Forest personnel are also on high alert."

He also stated that in the last one and a half months, vaccinations of cattle and camp elephants were carried out near the park's periphery to prevent infection of domestic animals by wild animals.