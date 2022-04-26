The Governor of Assam declare "Local Holiday" on 28th April, 2022 within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong District on account of visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong District.

All State Govt. offices, educational institutions, etc within the aforementioned Districts will remain closed on that day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28 where he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals. He will also lay the foundation stone for seven other cancer hospitals in the state during his visit.

The Assam CM also instructed the BJP leaders and officials to pay special attention to drainage in view of the possibility of rain along, with other arrangements as he took stock of the venue.

The CM also informed that PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Diphu on April 28, where he will participate in a party meeting.