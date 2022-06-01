The Assam government has announced June 8 as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong and regions lying under Koklabari in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in preparation for the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.

“All the Govt/Non Govt offices, Educational Institutions and Business establishments including Banks, Tea Garden and Industries etc falling under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and No. 22 BTC constituency under Bodoland Territorial Council will remain closed on that day,” an order by the governor read.

In the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, elections will be held in all 26 council constituencies. The results of the election will be announced on June 12th.

A total of 7, 03,298 voters are registered to vote in the election, with 3,55,503 men and 3,47,790 women. The voter list also includes five voters of the third gender. The most recent KAAC election took place on June 17, 2017, and the council was formed on July 3 of same year.