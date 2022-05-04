To improve river transportation in Assam, the state government has decided to establish the Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited (AIWCL). On May 3, a meeting of the state cabinet was held at Janata Bhawan, presided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the decision was made there. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chairman of Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited, according to Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The company will attempt to build, maintain, and operate cost-effective water transportation services in Assam, including river cruises, according to the Health Minister. The development and maintenance of all-weather ports, jetties, and passenger terminals will also be undertaken.

The state cabinet has also accepted a contract for the development of Terminal and Riverine Infrastructure at Guwahati's Hatway Ghat, with a total contract value of Rs 289.45 crore, according to Keshab Mahanta.

The Assam cabinet also approved the Assam Bridge Project-II, which will span the Brahmaputra River and connect Palasbari and Sualkuchi at a cost of Rs 3197 crore and will be 4.08 kilometres long with a 4-lane extradosed PSC bridge.