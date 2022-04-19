The Government of Assam has announced a public holiday on April 22 to coincide with the election of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area.

"All Government/Non-Government Offices, Educational Institutions, and Business Establishments within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Area, including Banks, Tea Gardens, and Industries, shall stay closed on account of this Public Holiday under N.I. Act," according to an official notification.

On March 31, the Assam State Poll Commission announced that the GMC election would be postponed for a few days due to the Rongali Bihu celebration. The GMC poll will take place on Friday, April 22nd.