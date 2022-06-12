Guwahati: With an investment of Rs 5000 crore, the Assam government would establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with Neyveli Lignite Corporation NSE -1.83 percent (now NLC India Ltd NSE -1.83 percent) to produce one GW of solar power.

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “MoU to be signed with NLC India Ltd, a Navratna enterprise, to set up a Joint Venture Company (JVC) for generating 1GW plus solar power on Government land. This will be the first such initiative among PSUs in energy sector”

Sarma said, “Recently we have commissioned 70 MW solar power project. Different projects totalling 100 MW are in various stages of implementation. Once the JV project comes up we will over 1000 MW of power from solar and we will be self-sufficient in power. Already 5000 bighas of land is allotted for the solar power project in Dima Hasao.”

The Assam cabinet has approved the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with a project cost of Rs 8,727 crore and a state contribution of Rs 263 crore. Around 57.45 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters, as well as Smart Metering at 2,782 Feeders and 77,547 Distribution Transformers, will be deployed as part of the RDSS for energy accounting. Among other methods for loss reduction, the installation of 4,902 Distribution Transformers in the High Voltage Distribution System.