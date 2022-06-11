The Assam government has threatened to fire the heads of 102 schools for doing "pathetically" in the state board exams for class 10, which were released earlier this week. Twenty-five of them received a zero pass percentage, 70 received a score below 10%, and the remaining seven received a score of 10%.

Secondary Education Department Director Mamata Hojai issued a notice asking the heads of these institutes to provide reasons why they should not be fired.

“…it is found that the pass percentage of…your school is 0%. The academic performance of your school is pathetically dismal. The poor result of your school reflects upon your performance. You have miserably failed to deliver your duties,” the department wrote to the head of one of the schools.

“As such, you are hereby asked to show cause as to why the disciplinary authority should not consider your dismissal from service,” the notice with the subject “explanation” further reads.

The department asked the schools in question to send their replies within seven days from June 9.

Cachar district led the list of schools with 14, followed by Karbi Anglong with 13. (13). This year's overall pass rate was 56.49 percent. When the candidates were examined based on internal assessment in 2021, the score was 93.10.

Because no kid from 17 schools was able to pass the exam in 2020, the government decided to close them and transfer their professors to other schools. Opposition parties, on the other hand, were enraged by the action. They said that the judgement will have an impact on the state's already ailing education system.

Some students had filled out the form in part, some in full, and some had completed the form but were unable to sit for the tests. Exams were originally set from May 4 to 28 and then rescheduled due to the flood situation, which had not improved.

In the meantime, in light of the recent floods and landslides, the administration decided to promote all class 11 students to class 12. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council sent a request to all of the state's educational institutions in this respect.