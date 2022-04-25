Assam police re-arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in another case on Monday evening, only hours after he was given bail in a case filed at the Kokrajhar police station.

He was arrested in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on April 19 night, Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

In the controversial tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.