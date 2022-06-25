Assam’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that results for higher secondary (HS) examinations in Assam will be declared on June 27.

Taking to twitter, the Assam CM informed “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results.”

A total of 2,15.032 students from all the streams gave the HS final examinations this year. The Council will declare the results on 17 websites, including the website of the AHSEC. AHSEC conducted the HS final examinations this year after a gap of one year. It could not conduct the HS examination last year due to the Covid outbreak.

Once the results announced, students can check Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and other websites.

Students can check their scores online using their roll numbers.

AHSEC may hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers’ names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites.