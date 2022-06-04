The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA informed on Saturday that the Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be announced on June 7.

“This is for information of all the candidates of High School Leaving Certificate / Assam High Madrassa Examination, 2022, that their result will be declared through the Results Gazette in pdf format and the Roll No of the candidate who are declared Pass will be provided therein”, the notice stated.

“Presently students will have to download their digital mode of marks sheets through websites or can view their marks sheets through mobile app from 10:00 AM of 7th Jun 2022”.

“As per para 7 of Govt. Notification No. AHE202/2020/24 dated 11/05/2020, all the Educational Institutions will arrange for admission of the candidates in Class XI based on the digital Marks Sheet after verification of results through Results Gazette, which will be provided to each Educational Institutions, digitally. Member Secretary / EDP of SEBA Regional Office will ensure its distribution among the schools of their District concerned. No hard copy of the Results Gazette will be provided to the Schools. The Results of each candidate shall also be verified through website of SEBA "sebaonline.org" and also by referring to the Mobile App. In case of any doubt, Educational Institutions have to refer Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) for verification”.