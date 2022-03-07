MAJULI: Polling for the assembly by-election is underway in Majuli today. Polling is in progress in 203 constituencies since morning and going on peacefully so far.

No sporadic incidents have been reported from any place so far. Majuli people will decide the fate of the three candidates today.

As per sources, 2 Majuli nominees served notice for flouting code on bypoll eve by election to the Majuli seat got a new twist after two of the candidates received notices from the district election officer (DEO), Majuli, hours before polling, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

"Seeing the huge turnout at Ahatguri election rally, I’m confident BJP candidate Shri Bhuban Gam will win the by-election to Majuli LAC," said the CM of Assam while attending the election campaign.

"Considering our sincere efforts in developing the State, I’m sure people of Majuli will make us stronger by electing our candidate," the CM added.

"I along with HCM @himantabiswa Sir participated in election campaigns today in support of Shri Bhuban Gam in different parts of Majuli Constituency no. 99. Our Government is committed to sustained development of Majuli", said Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Information and Public Relations of Assam.

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